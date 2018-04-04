Vietnam veteran's commemoration honors those who served

Just a sample of the breakfast served (Source: WALB)

Folks gather on the base to celebrate and remember those who served and sacrificed (Source: WALB)

Vietnam veterans shared a special opportunity for the first time ever Wednesday morning.

For the first time ever, the Marine Corps Logistics Base hosted a breakfast commemorating the service Vietnam veterans did for our country.

Nearly 100 veterans, their families and marines attended.

Executive Director of the base, Kent Morrison, welcomed guests and thanked them for their service.

Vietnam Veteran Ezekiel Tarver is an Army combat veteran who served in 1968 and 1969.

"It's a blessing to be back in the United States alive. Because I am here to represent the ones that passed away over in Vietnam," said Tarver.

And to Tarver it means so much that he can be an inspiration to others who aspire to fight for our nation.

