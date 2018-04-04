Rep. Austin Scott announces mobile office hours

Eighth Congressional District U. S. Congressman Austin Scott announced upcoming mobile office hours Wednesday.

During these hours, citizens will be able to speak with staff from Rep. Scott's Tifton and Warner Robins District Offices on federal issues such as Medicare, social security, and Veterans' benefits.

Spring Mobile Office Dates:

Tuesday, April 17

Moultrie

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.,

Moultrie-Colquitt County Library

225 S. Main Street

Sylvester

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Worth County Margaret Jones Library

205 East Pope Street

Wednesday, April 18

Hawkinsville

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Pulaski County Annex

45 South Lumpkin Street

Abbeville

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wilcox County Library

101 Broad Street

Thursday, April 19

Pearson

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Satilla Regional Library

56 East Bullard Avenue

Lakeland

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Miller Lakeland Library

18 South Valdosta Road

Tuesday, April 24

Gray

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

W.E. Knox Civic Center

161 West Clinton Street

Irwinton

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wilkinson County Chamber of Commerce

100A Bacon Street

Wednesday, April 25

McRae

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Telfair County Library

101 west College Street

Fitzgerald

2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ben Hill County Library

123 North Main Street

Thursday, April 26

Quitman

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Brooks County Library

404 Barwick Road

For more information regarding an upcoming mobile office, call (229) 396-5175 Tifton Office or (478) 971-1776 Warner Robins Office.

