Rep. Austin Scott announces mobile office hours

Rep. Austin Scott (Source: Congressman Austin Scott Official Website)
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

Eighth Congressional District U. S. Congressman Austin Scott announced upcoming mobile office hours Wednesday. 

During these hours, citizens will be able to speak with staff from Rep. Scott's Tifton and Warner Robins District Offices on federal issues such as Medicare, social security, and Veterans' benefits. 

Spring Mobile Office Dates: 

Tuesday, April 17 

Moultrie 

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.,
Moultrie-Colquitt County Library 
225 S. Main Street

Sylvester 

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Worth County Margaret Jones Library
205 East Pope Street 

Wednesday, April 18

Hawkinsville 

 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 
Pulaski County Annex 
45 South Lumpkin Street 

Abbeville 

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. 
Wilcox County Library 
101 Broad Street 

Thursday, April 19

Pearson 

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 
Satilla Regional Library 
56 East Bullard Avenue 

Lakeland 

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. 
Miller Lakeland Library 
18 South Valdosta Road 

Tuesday, April 24

Gray 

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 
W.E. Knox Civic Center 
161 West Clinton Street 

Irwinton 

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. 
Wilkinson County Chamber of Commerce 
100A Bacon Street 

Wednesday, April 25

McRae 

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 
Telfair County Library 
101 west College Street 

Fitzgerald 

2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. 
Ben Hill County Library
123 North Main Street 

Thursday, April 26

Quitman 

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 
Brooks County Library 
404 Barwick Road 

 For more information regarding an upcoming mobile office, call (229) 396-5175 Tifton Office or (478) 971-1776 Warner Robins Office. 

