First Alert Forecast: Rain to Sun, Mild to Cold

Rain move into the area this morning and leaves by this afternoon. Temperatures range between 65-70 degrees. Winds shift from the southwest to the northwest and skies clear by the end of the day.

Morning rain and thunderstorms will give way to clearing and a cooling afternoon to evening. Colder temperatures overnight and a cool and sunny Thursday is expected. Warming back to average Thursday. Rain and thunderstorms return in earnest Saturday. Sunday will be drier and slightly cooler. Rain and thunderstorms return by Monday afternoon with temperatures staying below average by mid week. By then the sunshine should stick.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.