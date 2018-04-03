Dozens gather for Albany's King Celebration

Dozens of South Georgians came together Tuesday night to celebrate the life and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of South Georgians came together Tuesday night to celebrate the life and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The annual King Celebration was held Tuesday night at Albany State University.

The social activism has a rich history, part of which was crafted in Albany.

Dr. King joined the Albany Movement in the fall of 1961. He was one of the hundreds of African American protesters who were jailed for their stand.

"To be in Albany with all of its history, it was probably one of the greatest honors of my life, especially with black and white coming together for an evening like this," said Keynote Speaker Honorable Judge Penny Brown Reynolds.

The celebration was held on the 50th anniversary of Dr. King's final speech.

Wednesday will be the anniversary of King's assassination.

Money raised from Tuesday's event will help fund the Albany Civil Rights Institute.

