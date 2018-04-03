Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson induce Sunday-worthy crowds

The grass isn’t necessarily greener at Augusta National Golf Club on this Masters Tuesday, but it might as well be.

Because everything seems better when Tiger Woods is on the course.

Woods Eagled both par 5s on the back 9, then drilled a birdie putt on 16 during his practice round on Tuesday.

Thousands followed the four-Time green jacket winner with every step he took.

He hasn’t won in Augusta since 2005, but that didn’t dim the hope of the patrons who are dying to see number 5.

Woods wouldn’t mind neither.

"I’ve got to go play and then let the chips fall where they may," said Woods at his media availability Tuesday. "And hopefully I end up on top but I’ve got a lot of work to do between now and then.”

He will pair with Tommy Fleetwood and Marc Leishman to start the masters.

But Tuesday morning he grouped with Phil Mickelson. He and lefty are longtime rivals, but they shared the spotlight in a practice round.

That included the trick shot on 16 which had fans at awe.

“(Woods, Mickelson, Fred Couples and Thomas Pieters) skipped a shot over 16 together simultaneously," said patron Kevyn Orr. "Awesome. It was an awesome day.”

Woods said this wasn't the first time he and Mickelson have proven to not be at odds.

“He’s tried to help me out when I was trying to make a comeback," said Woods.

Woods tees off Thursday morning at 10:42. If you get lost finding his group, just watch for the crowd.

