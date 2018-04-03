TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole opens up on Satilla Street in Albany

Albany Public Works responded to a sinkhole opening in Albany. (Source: Rhonda Harper)

Albany Public Works responded to a sinkhole opening in Albany.

It opened near the intersection of Tompkins Avenue and Satilla Street.

No one was injured when the hole opened.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the sinkhole.

The road is not closed, but drivers should use caution.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.