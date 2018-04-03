TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole opens up on Satilla Street in Albany - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany Public Works responded to a sinkhole opening in Albany.

It opened near the intersection of Tompkins Avenue and Satilla Street.

No one was injured when the hole opened.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the sinkhole.

The road is not closed, but drivers should use caution.

