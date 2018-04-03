Man turns himself in after weekend shooting in Thomasville

A man wanted after a Thomasville shooting on Saturday has turned himself into authorities.

According to officials in Thomasville, Fred Hill turned himself in on Tuesday.

Hill was wanted after a conversation escalated and several shots were fired at a person near the intersection of Horrix and Parnell streets Saturday afternoon.

Stacey McCord was also wanted after the shooting. McCord turned himself in already and was charged with charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

