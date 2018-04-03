2 suspects in Thomasville drive-by found in Florida, in custody

Two men wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in Thomasville are now in custody.

Jarobby Jackson and Desmond Swain were picked up by authorities at a relative's home in Green Cove Springs, Florida.

Last week incident reports detailed bystanders lying on the ground after a gray Chevrolet Impala drove by with someone firing a shotgun out the window at the corner of Fern and Wright streets.

In order to help get Jackson and Swain into custody, investigators said a significant amount of money was offered as a reward for anyone with information that led to an arrest.

And on Monday, Dejanee Thompson, the girlfriend of one of the two suspects was taken into custody after warrants were issued for her arrest for harboring a fugitive.

Investigators described the drive-by as retaliation and police were concerned that if Jackson and Swain weren't found soon, there would be another incident.

