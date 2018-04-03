Interim ASU president gives university update to Rotarians

USG Board of Regents Chancellor Dr. Steve Wrigley also spoke to the rotarians. (Source: WALB)

Just two months into the job, ASU Interim Vice President updated Albany and Dougherty County residents about the university's progress. (Source: WALB)

The Board of Regents for the University Systems of Georgia is continuing to focus on improving higher education in Albany.

On Tuesday Chancellor Steve Wrigley paid a visit to the good life city, where he and Interim Albany State University President Marion Fedrick spoke with members of the Albany and Dougherty Rotary clubs.

Wrigley said the board of regents has three main goals: to graduate more students, make colleges and universities more affordable and make them more efficient.

Wrigley said those goals apply to Albany State University as well. He explained that changes to the ASU curriculum to better focus on the industry needs of Southwest Georgia are on the horizon.

Wrigley also said the Board of Regents is working to encourage students to enroll in broad majors.

"Pick a broad area and take classes in that right away. We find over time, students have more success and they are more likely to graduate," explained Wrigley.

Chancellor Wrigley said he feels good about the progress being made by Interim President Marion Fedrick at ASU. She's now held the position as president for two months.

Fedrick told Rotarians that ASU has put a focus on recruitment this year.

The school has received more than 6,000 applications.

Fedrick said ASU has accepted about 2,000. She said this year's freshman class has 1,700 students.

"We want to at least hit that and above. Every year, of course, we have students who graduate, we have students who finish out of the school and go to different schools for graduate programs. So, we want to make sure we are encouraging that pipeline," said Fedrick.

Fedrick said the university has been implementing new programs to promote student activities on campus.

This week there are a lot of events going on to celebrate Founders Week.

University leadership is still working to set a target goal for total enrollment next year.

Fedrick said it should be somewhere between 5,800 and 6,200 students.

