Coffee Co. detectives in search of missing man

Coffee County detectives are searching for a man missing.

James Dallas Hudson Jr., 48, was last seen October 16, 2017.

He is described as a white male, approximately 5'6 with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Hudson's whereabouts, contact the Coffee County Sheriff's Office at (912) 384-4227

You can also contact the Coffee County non-emergency line at (912) 384-7675

