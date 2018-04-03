Coffee Co. detectives in search of missing man - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Coffee Co. detectives in search of missing man

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) -

Coffee County detectives are searching for a man missing. 

James Dallas Hudson Jr., 48, was last seen October 16, 2017.

He is described as a white male, approximately 5'6 with hazel eyes and brown hair. 

Anyone with information on Hudson's whereabouts, contact the Coffee County Sheriff's Office at (912) 384-4227

You can also contact the Coffee County non-emergency line at (912) 384-7675

