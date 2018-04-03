South GA officer goes viral, spreads positivity with #HugACop campaign

Officer Goodson is aiming to spread positivity with his #HugACop campaign. (Source: Travis Goodson)

An Albany Police Department officer is aiming to make a change not only in our area but all across the country with his very own campaign.

One video of Albany Officer Travis Goodson went viral when he was caught on camera spreading positivity in his very own community.

"I saw a couple people downtown and went and fellowshipped with them," said Goodson.

What started as a simple conversation between an Albany police officer and a group of people turned into a night of singing with complete strangers.

"And after a couple minutes or so, he allowed me to play on his guitar and someone caught that moment on camera. It was beautiful," explained Goodson.

This video has taken off on Facebook since it was posted on April 1. It's been viewed over 100,000 times, been shared more than 1,700 times and received more than 730 reactions.

But sharing his voice isn't the only thing Officer Goodson is trying to do.

"Over the last two weeks I've started my own campaign," Goodson said.

Goodson wants to spread positivity, unity and peace with #HugACop and change the world.

"With so much evil going on in the world, civilians, police officers and all of the destruction and all the chaos in the world, we need love right now. And one of the best ways to share that isn't just to get behind social media. It's to go out and do that," said Goodson.

And his hope is that it will spread from east to west.

"I had a message today from someone in Maryland. Someone I have never met before who wanted to share positivity about the community policing here in Albany. If that could be carried forward throughout the United States, I would be extremely happy," explained Goodson.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.