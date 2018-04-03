CDC announces unusual antibiotic resistant germs widespread in U.S.

1 in 10 patients who didn't show symptoms had a germ that was hard to treat and could easily spread. (Source: KXXV)



The Centers for Disease Control released a statement Tuesday that said state health departments working with the CDC found more than 220 cases of germs having unusual antibiotic resistant genes.

These germs include ones that cannot be killed by most antibiotics or can spread their resistance to other germs.

The CDC said identifying patients with these germs is a very important first step in controlling the spread.

The CDC containment strategy includes identifying the antibiotic-resistant germs, controlling them and testing patients who don't even show symptoms.

A recent study by the CDC showed that one in four samples sent to their lab contained a gene that could spread resistance to another gene.

They also found one in 10 patients who didn't show symptoms actually had a germ that was hard to treat and could easily spread.

More information on the containment strategy by visiting the CDC's website.

