Leaders issue joint 'Industry Week' proclamation

City and county leaders are celebrating industries in Albany and Dougherty County this week.

On Tuesday they made it official.

Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas signed a proclamation Tuesday afternoon, making April 2nd through 6th 'Albany-Dougherty Industry Week.'

They said it's important to recognize local industries like Miller Coors, Thrush and Coats and Clark.

Cohilas said local businesses form the bedrock of our community.

"I think we have to show them that we appreciate them, we appreciate them being here and the impact they make on our community," said Mayor Hubbard.

The Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission is hosting a number of events this week to recognize industries.

EDC President Justin Strickland said it's great to have this proclamation to show the support from city and county government.

"It's a chance for us to shine a good light on our existing industries, the impact they have on the community, and the fact that they are the lifeblood for a lot of employment in our community," said Strickland.

Industry week celebrations will continue Wednesday with an awards celebration and luncheon.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.