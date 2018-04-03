Testimony begins in trial for 2016 Valdosta murder suspect

Testimony began in the trial for a man accused in a 2016 Valdosta murder. (Source: WALB)

A trial for a 2016 Valdosta murder suspect continued on Tuesday.

Austin Stephens sat in a courtroom for the opening statements and then the testimony of the prosecution began.

Stephens is charged with the murder of Jalon Renard Jackson.

Jackson was 20-years-old when he was found dead in his home on Toombs Street in October of 2016.

By December of 2016, Jackson's parents had offered a reward for information that would help catch their son's killer.

But it wasn't until March of 2017 that three people were arrested in Jackson's death.

Austin Stephens, Anthony Jordan, and KeyOlivia Richardson were all charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

On Monday, jury selection for Stephens' trial wrapped up.

On Tuesday, the prosecution started out in great detail of how the night unfolded when Jackson was killed.

They walked jurors step by step through what they believed happened.

The prosecution described the crime committed against Jackson as being rooted in jealousy and greed.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner MaryAnne Gaffney and the victim's mother Tiffany Henry led Tuesday's testimony.

Stephens is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a crime.

The prosecution is still presenting witnesses and planning to call two more key witnesses.

Richardson and Jordan, who are still suspects in the murder, are expected to testify against Stephens.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.