Funeral arrangements announced for Bainbridge firefighter

Funeral arraignments have been set for a Decatur County Firefighter who died suddenly over the weekend.

Adam Chadwick Taylor, 30, of Bainbridge, died Saturday, March 31.

Born in Albany, Taylor also lived in Moultrie.

There will have a visitation of the family, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cobb Funeral Chapel in Moultrie. The family will receive friends that evening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Ivey Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 5 at Calvary Baptist Church.

Taylor leaves behind his wife, Kristin McCann Taylor, and two children, Conner Wayne Taylor and Madelyn Faith Taylor.

You can read Taylor's entire obituary here.

Officials with the Decatur County Sheriff's Office, Decatur County Fire & Rescue, Decatur EMS, Georgia State Patrol, and Bainbridge Public Safety, including several DCFR volunteer firefighters, escorted Taylor's body to the funeral home Tuesday.

Decatur County Fire & Rescue posted a statement about Taylor's passing on its Facebook page:

Thank you all once again for the outpouring of love and support this past weekend. It has been an extremely difficult time for our department, and we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers as we lay Adam to rest this week. Funeral arrangements can be found by visiting Ivey Funeral Home at www.iveyfuneral.com. As many of you know, Firefighter/EMT Adam Taylor passed away unexpectedly the night of March 30th, 2018, at the young age of 30. Adam began his fire service career with the Sylvester Fire Department in December of 2007. While there, Adam earned his Firefighter II and Hazardous Materials Technician certifications, and resigned as Lieutenant in 2011. After moving to Bainbridge, Adam came to be with us in April 2012. Over the course of his career, Adam proved himself to be an outstanding firefighter, one who was very knowledgeable of firefighting tactics, and could be relied on to show up to any scene ready to work. After earning his Fire Instructor 1 certification in 2016, he became an integral part of our firefighter training program. Adam was also one half of our two-man heavy rescue technician team, specializing in high-angle rescue and technical rescue. He was also an important part of our live fire training, having also earned his Structural Fire Control Instructor certification in 2016. Adam leaves behind his beloved wife, Kristin, and his two beautiful babies, his pride and his joy, Conner and Faith. The word “brotherhood” has been used to describe the fire service for many years. The tremendous outpouring of support we’ve received from our fellow firefighters throughout the state have been proof of this. Adam touched so many lives in his short time here on this earth. His smile could light up any room, and he always had one on his face. It was next to impossible to stay mad at him. Adam would do anything for his family, for his friends, and for his fellow fire brothers/sisters. He always had a heart for service, and a heart for God. The two most important things in Adam’s life were his family and his faith, and his face and eyes would just light up as he would talk about his babies and the antics they would get into. They were his miracles, and he was so thrilled to finally be a daddy. Words could never truly capture the type of man that Adam was; you just had to know him. And if you knew him, you loved him. Our hearts are broken, but we will be strong and carry on, because that is what Adam would want. The best way for us to honor his life is to continue laughing and smiling, just as Adam did; to continue doing the best job we possibly can, just as Adam would do. Watch over us, brother. We will miss you dearly.

