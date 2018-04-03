Accused Coffee Co. killer back in custody after running off

Adam Chadwick Taylor, 30, of Bainbridge, died Saturday, March 31. He was a firefighter for Decatur County Fire and Rescue. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Calvary Baptist Church.More >>
Adam Chadwick Taylor, 30, of Bainbridge, died Saturday, March 31. He was a firefighter for Decatur County Fire and Rescue. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Calvary Baptist Church.More >>
Joshua Carl Parrott, 39, was being treated at Coffee Regional Medical Center for a serious medical condition, when he diverted the attention of a county deputy and escaped from the hospital.More >>
Joshua Carl Parrott, 39, was being treated at Coffee Regional Medical Center for a serious medical condition, when he diverted the attention of a county deputy and escaped from the hospital.More >>
With the 2018 tax deadline approaching, a high number of IRS phone scam have been detected.More >>
With the 2018 tax deadline approaching, a high number of IRS phone scam have been detected.More >>
The Valdosta Heritage Foundation Board of Directors voted to lease the city's oldest house to a private entity and will be used a premiere event center.More >>
The Valdosta Heritage Foundation Board of Directors voted to lease the city's oldest house to a private entity and will be used a premiere event center.More >>
Splitting the positions of city manager and utilities superintendent in the City of Thomasville has been a popular topic of conversation since a new council was sworn in in January. On Tuesday, at a city council retreat, both city staff and city council members wrote down reasons for driving forces and restraining forces for splitting up the two positions. One restraining force was a fear of change by current city staff who have worked under one leader since 1994.More >>
Splitting the positions of city manager and utilities superintendent in the City of Thomasville has been a popular topic of conversation since a new council was sworn in in January. On Tuesday, at a city council retreat, both city staff and city council members wrote down reasons for driving forces and restraining forces for splitting up the two positions. One restraining force was a fear of change by current city staff who have worked under one leader since 1994.More >>