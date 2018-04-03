Accused Coffee Co. killer back in custody after running off

A Coffee County inmate attempted to get away for deputies Tuesday morning, after he was treated at a Douglas hospital.

Joshua Carl Parrott, 39, was being treated at Coffee Regional Medical Center for a serious medical condition, when he diverted the attention of a county deputy and escaped from the hospital.

He hitched a ride from an unsuspecting citizen at a convenience store.

After being given the description of the vehicle, Coffee County authorities caught Parrott within minutes, and took him into custody.

Parrott is awaiting trial on charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon while committing a crime, and theft by taking.

He now faces additional charges of escape.

