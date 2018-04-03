Accused Coffee Co. killer back in custody after running off - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Accused Coffee Co. killer back in custody after running off

Joshua Carl Parrott (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office) Joshua Carl Parrott (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) -

A Coffee County inmate attempted to get away for deputies Tuesday morning, after he was treated at a Douglas hospital. 

Joshua Carl Parrott, 39, was being treated at Coffee Regional Medical Center for a serious medical condition, when he diverted the attention of a county deputy and escaped from the hospital. 

He hitched a ride from an unsuspecting citizen at a convenience store. 

After being given the description of the vehicle, Coffee County authorities caught Parrott within minutes, and took him into custody. 

Parrott is awaiting trial on charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon while committing a crime, and theft by taking. 

He now faces additional charges of escape. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Funeral arrangements announced for Bainbridge firefighter

    Funeral arrangements announced for Bainbridge firefighter

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:14 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:14:06 GMT
    Adam Taylor (Source: Ivey Funeral Home)Adam Taylor (Source: Ivey Funeral Home)
    Adam Taylor (Source: Ivey Funeral Home)Adam Taylor (Source: Ivey Funeral Home)

    Adam Chadwick Taylor, 30, of Bainbridge, died Saturday, March 31. He was a firefighter for Decatur County Fire and Rescue. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Calvary Baptist Church. 

    More >>

    Adam Chadwick Taylor, 30, of Bainbridge, died Saturday, March 31. He was a firefighter for Decatur County Fire and Rescue. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Calvary Baptist Church. 

    More >>

  • Accused Coffee Co. killer back in custody after running off

    Accused Coffee Co. killer back in custody after running off

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-04-03 17:34:22 GMT
    Joshua Carl Parrott (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)Joshua Carl Parrott (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
    Joshua Carl Parrott (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)Joshua Carl Parrott (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)

    Joshua Carl Parrott, 39, was being treated at Coffee Regional Medical Center for a serious medical condition, when he diverted the attention of a county deputy and escaped from the hospital. 

    More >>

    Joshua Carl Parrott, 39, was being treated at Coffee Regional Medical Center for a serious medical condition, when he diverted the attention of a county deputy and escaped from the hospital. 

    More >>

  • HANG UP: Watch out for IRS phone scams

    HANG UP: Watch out for IRS phone scams

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 17:01:24 GMT
    The IRS will never contact you via phone, email or social media(Source: Decatur County Sheriff's Office Facebook)The IRS will never contact you via phone, email or social media(Source: Decatur County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
    With the 2018 tax deadline approaching, a high number of IRS phone scams have been detected(Source: Decatur County Sheriff's Office Facebook)With the 2018 tax deadline approaching, a high number of IRS phone scams have been detected(Source: Decatur County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

    With the 2018 tax deadline approaching, a high number of IRS phone scam have been detected.  

    More >>

    With the 2018 tax deadline approaching, a high number of IRS phone scam have been detected.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly