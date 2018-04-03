HANG UP: Watch out for IRS phone scams

The IRS will never contact you via phone, email or social media(Source: Decatur County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

With the 2018 tax deadline approaching, a high number of IRS phone scams have been detected in Georgia.

In Decatur County, the Sheriff's Office wants you to know that the IRS will never contact you via phone, email, or social media.

They will also never request money through these types of communication.

It is important that you know it is a scam, and you should hang up immediately, or do not respond at all.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.