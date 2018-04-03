HANG UP: Watch out for IRS phone scams - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

HANG UP: Watch out for IRS phone scams

The IRS will never contact you via phone, email or social media(Source: Decatur County Sheriff's Office Facebook) The IRS will never contact you via phone, email or social media(Source: Decatur County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
DECATUR CO., GA (WALB) -

With the 2018 tax deadline approaching, a high number of IRS phone scams have been detected in Georgia. 

In Decatur County, the Sheriff's Office wants you to know that the IRS will never contact you via phone, email, or social media. 

They will also never request money through these types of communication. 

It is important that you know it is a scam, and you should hang up immediately, or do not respond at all. 

 Copyright 2018 WALB.  All rights reserved. 

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • $330 million in GA Power customer refunds approved

    $330 million in GA Power customer refunds approved

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:32:15 GMT
    This vote was a result of the lower corporate tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Source: Georgia Power Website)This vote was a result of the lower corporate tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Source: Georgia Power Website)
    (Source: Georgia Power Website)(Source: Georgia Power Website)

    The Georgia Public Service Commission approved $330 million in refunds to Georgia Power Company customers over the next three years.  

    More >>

    The Georgia Public Service Commission approved $330 million in refunds to Georgia Power Company customers over the next three years.  

    More >>

  • Funeral arrangements announced for Bainbridge firefighter

    Funeral arrangements announced for Bainbridge firefighter

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:14 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:14:06 GMT
    Adam Taylor (Source: Ivey Funeral Home)Adam Taylor (Source: Ivey Funeral Home)
    Adam Taylor (Source: Ivey Funeral Home)Adam Taylor (Source: Ivey Funeral Home)

    Adam Chadwick Taylor, 30, of Bainbridge, died Saturday, March 31. He was a firefighter for Decatur County Fire and Rescue. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Calvary Baptist Church. 

    More >>

    Adam Chadwick Taylor, 30, of Bainbridge, died Saturday, March 31. He was a firefighter for Decatur County Fire and Rescue. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Calvary Baptist Church. 

    More >>

  • Accused Coffee Co. killer back in custody after running off

    Accused Coffee Co. killer back in custody after running off

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-04-03 17:34:22 GMT
    Joshua Carl Parrott (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)Joshua Carl Parrott (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
    Joshua Carl Parrott (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)Joshua Carl Parrott (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)

    Joshua Carl Parrott, 39, was being treated at Coffee Regional Medical Center for a serious medical condition, when he diverted the attention of a county deputy and escaped from the hospital. 

    More >>

    Joshua Carl Parrott, 39, was being treated at Coffee Regional Medical Center for a serious medical condition, when he diverted the attention of a county deputy and escaped from the hospital. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly