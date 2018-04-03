Valdosta's oldest house gets new life as event center - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta's oldest house gets new life as event center

Valdosta's Oldest House (Source: Sementha Mathews) Valdosta's Oldest House (Source: Sementha Mathews)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

The Valdosta Heritage Foundation Board of Directors voted to lease the city's oldest house to a private entity and will be used a premiere event center. 

Katherine Reddles and Bootsie Smotherman gifted the house in 1999 to the Valdosta Heritage Foundation, naming it after the first city mayor, J.T. Roberts. 

The J.T. Roberts House is a Victorian 1891 Queen Anne style home, located at 216 Wells Street. 

Surrounded by other historic homes, the J.T. House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. 

Despite a fire in January 2011 that severely damaged the Roberts House, the landmark retained most of its original historic features. 

The renovated house will feature large open spaces on the first floor, a catering kitchen and multiple restrooms to accommodate large and small groups. 

Four large bedrooms with full baths will accommodate the second floor to be used for overnight guests. 

A sunroom and the famous balcony where J.T. Roberts sat to view Downtown Valdosta will also be on the second floor. 

The gingerbread- laced front porch can be utilized for dinner, outdoor receptions, and other special events. 

Interior restoration for the Roberts House is set to be completed by the end of 2018. 

For more information or future leasing opportunities, contact James Horton (229)259-3563

