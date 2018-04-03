Valdosta's oldest house gets new life as event center

The Valdosta Heritage Foundation Board of Directors voted to lease the city's oldest house to a private entity and will be used a premiere event center.More >>
Splitting the positions of city manager and utilities superintendent in the City of Thomasville has been a popular topic of conversation since a new council was sworn in in January. On Tuesday, at a city council retreat, both city staff and city council members wrote down reasons for driving forces and restraining forces for splitting up the two positions. One restraining force was a fear of change by current city staff who have worked under one leader since 1994.More >>
The Hot Glass Craft Beer Festival happens this weekend in Downtown Americus, showcasing craft beer from all around the state of Georgia.More >>
If you think you might be interested in a job working for the state, in the corrections system, there are multiple job fairs you can attend.More >>
The Coffee Co. Sheriff's Office was contacted Monday by the Ware County Sheriff's Office about William Westbury, 43, a convicted sex offender registered in Coffee County.More >>
