Tickets go fast for Downtown Americus Hot Glass and Craft Beer festival

The Windsor Hotel is a fixture in Americus (Source: WALB)

A popular craft beer festival in South Georgia is coming back for its second year, and tickets are selling out fast.

The Hot Glass Craft Beer Festival happens Friday and Saturday in Downtown Americus, showcasing craft beer from all around the state of Georgia.

If craft beer isn't to your liking, wine and locally made whiskey and rum will also be showcased.

This unique festival experience features Americus' rich history of artisan glass blowing and Georgia's craft brewing culture.

Americus Main Street Director Patrick Kay said this year's event includes 20 breweries across the state and 30 glass-blowing artists.

Some of the participating breweries are: Omaha Brewing Company, Jekyll Brewing, Monday Night Brewing, SweetWater Brewing Company, Pretoria Fields, Southbound Brewing Company, Macon Beer Company, and Gate City Brewing Co.

Fewer than 100 tickets remain, and last year's event sold out before the festival, so buy your tickets in advance.

Tickets can be purchased here for general admission with craft beer, no beer, and premium ticket sales.

This event happens rain or shine.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.