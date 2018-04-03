Sex offender arrested in Coffee Co.

Coffee County sheriff's authorities have arrested a convicted sex offender for moving without notifying the sheriff's office, as required by his sex offender status.

The Coffee Co. Sheriff's Office was contacted Monday by the Ware County Sheriff's Office about William Westbury, 43, who was registered in Coffee County.

Ware County authorities found Westbury living in Ware County, but his registered address was East Jefferson Street in Douglas.

Westbury was located Monday afternoon and arrested for failing to register address change of a convicted sex offender, and taken to the Coffee County Jail.



Westbury was convicted in Florida for sexual battery against a child in 1993.

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office thanks the Ware County Sheriff's Office for their assistance and collaboration in this incident.

