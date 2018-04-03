Editorial: King Celebration Dinner - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Editorial: King Celebration Dinner

(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Tonight we will host Southwest Georgia's annual King Celebration Dinner and it's not too late to get your tickets. 

The event is being held this year, on the 50th anniversary of the final speech Dr. Martin Luther King Junior gave before he was assassinated the next day. 

The event will celebrate the life of Dr. King and honor people in the community whose life’s work has exemplified King's ideals. 

The Honorable Judge Penny Brown Reynolds will be the keynote speaker for the evening.  She was the former deputy counsel for governor Roy Barnes. 

Reynolds also had an internationally syndicated daytime TV court series, 'Family Court with Judge Penny.'

"She's also an ordained minister, has her own church. I've actually been to see her on a Sunday preaching and I can tell you that is going to be worth the price of admission alone," said King Celebration co-chair Ken Hodges.

The event is being held in the gymnasium on Albany State University's West Campus. 

Doors will open at 5 p.m.  General admission is $25 or you can buy a table for $500. 

You can buy tickets at the Civil Rights Institute or buy tickets at the door.  The money raised will help fund the Albany Civil Rights Institute. 

And just in case you cannot attend tonight’s event, you can also watch a live broadcast of the event on WALB at 7 p.m. on our NBC and ABC channels.  

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

