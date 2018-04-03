First Alert Forecast: Warming up Tuesday!

Mostly cloudy but dry this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s at sunrise.

Temperatures warm to the mid 70s at noon with highs in the low to mid 80s with an southerly breeze around 15 miles per hour.

Morning fog and low clouds will again give way to sunshine. That allows temperatures to soar into the middle 80s. Overnight clouds thicken and tain becomes likely by Wednesday morning. Thunderstorms are possible, but the threat for severe storms should be quite low. The rain ends midday northwest and mid afternoon southeast. It cools considerably. We start in the lower 40 Thursday morning and return of sunshine. Highs reach near 80 degrees by Friday. Rain chances return Saturday. Rain becomes likely by Saturday afternoon with some thunderstorms. Rain chances should ease Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly below average in the lower to middle 70s.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

