First Alert Forecast: Rain moves in Wednesday morning

Warm & dry this evening bur rain is on the way! (Source: WALB)

All dry this evening with temperatures still in the upper 70s at sunset.

Showers begin moving across the Alabama state line into Southwest Georgia by sunrise Wednesday morning and will continue to move east through the early afternoon.

Rainfall accumulations will be under half an inch and severe weather is not expected.

Dry and clear weather returns Wednesday evening into Thursday.

Behind this front, cool air moves in meaning Thursday morning will be very chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s and highs near 70.

Friday morning will be chilly as well with morning lows in the upper 40s, but afternoon highs top out near 80.

Rain is likely this weekend, especially on Saturday with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

There's a slight chance of showers on Sunday followed by another chance for thunderstorms this coming Monday.

Stay tuned for updates.

- First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

