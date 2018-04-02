Safe City coalition brings ideas to action

The coalition met to strategize and come up with what to tackle next. (Source: WALB)

After months of planning, the Safe City Coalition is putting their ideas into action.

After 21 homicides in Albany in 2017, the mayor organized the coalition to make the city safer from crime.

The coalition is moving forward with some of their ideas.

They decided the two main concerns of the community is crime and poverty.

Now that the strategic plan has been made, they are working on what they can tackle now that doesn't require much process or funding.

It's been nearly four months since the mayor implemented the Safe City Coalition and Albany Police Department's Police Chief explained the progress is on track.

"This is the first time I've taken on a challenge like this and I've had some great help from members of the coalition," Police Chief Michael Persley.

Monday night, the coalition met to strategize and come up with what to tackle next as well as decide what is cost efficient for the time being.

"Tonight was to establish our priorities," said Persley.

One of their main focuses is establishing a connection between APD, Social Services and at-risk youth, by having a mentoring program for not only the kids but the parents as well.

"Children are getting good positive examples, not just at these programs but also at home. That cuts down on crime," said Persley.

Another topic discussed was having APD develop partnerships with local businesses to help better protect themselves as far as security.

Some other things they are keeping their focus on is bigger investments that will require funding.

"Having a citywide camera system, that's going to be a big investment so we will have to plan that," said Persley.

Chief Persley said the coalition will keep going and tackle certain parts of the plan until it is complete.

"This is what the community is saying that they want to see. It's no guessing, only thing I have to do is how do I make it happen," said Persley.

The coalition will meet again in late May or early June to decide what to work on next and how to move forward with the bigger investments that require funding.

