Your pets could be feeling the effects of allergies

Just like people, pets could be feeling the effects of spring weather and pollen.

Most South Georgians have seen that blanket of yellow dust all over our cars, homes, and even on our pets!

Vets at Bush Animal Clinic say pet allergies are the number one ailment they are seeing this time of year.

Pets can have similar symptoms like itchy eyes, sneezing and coughing, but vets say owners should watch their skin.

If an animal is scratching and the hair is falling out, that's a good indication that they are suffering from allergies.

"There's not a whole lot worse than a dog that scratches because they just never quit, they don't get any rest and owners don't get any rest," said Steve Whatley.

Vets recommend using an over the counter medication if symptoms are mild but if the pet is itching constantly and if the skin is broken then give your vet a call.

