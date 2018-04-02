Police search for Albany armed robbery suspects, release surveillance video

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call police at (229) 431-2132. (Source: Albany Police Department)

Albany police are hoping the public can help them identify three armed robbery suspects. (Source: Albany Police Department)

The Albany Police Department needs help identifying three armed robbers.

APD has released surveillance video from a robbery that happened at the Shabby 2 Chic Hair Salon on Dawson Road on March 22.

In the video, you can see three men burst into the business.

A family member of one of the victims told WALB News 10 that someone inside opened the back door and the three robbers rushed in.

The family member also said that one robber held a gun on the salon employee, while one robber held a knife to a customer.

After taking cash from the salon, the three men ran away. No one was hurt, but the family member said the two victims were shaken.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call police at (229) 431-2132.

