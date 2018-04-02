Cordele family keeping Augusta a tradition

People will trabel great lengths for an opportunity to see their idols perform in front of them at an arms length. This is none more so truer then at the masters. People looking for the opportunity to see some of the worlds best golfers perform on the worlds greatest course, filled with tradition. Sometimes, it creates others to make traditions. Meet the Hughes family, who has been coming to the masters for years dating back to when Tracy Hughes made his first appearance to the masters in 2001.

Since then Tracy has made it a tradition amongst the Hughes family to find time from their busy lives, and join each other for a week at the masters.

“We come every year," said Hughes, "me and my wife, my youngens. We all come, I mean, it’s enjoyable. We’ve seen a lot of changes here in the last several years, but we enjoy coming every year.”

The Hughes family says the tradition is something that they love about the masters. How every time they come and see the grounds, a few changes may be made, but the history will always remain.

For Aaron Pitts, this is his first time, and says he had expectations coming into the Masters.

"Oh its exceeded it." said Pitts. "It’s nothing like TV. It’s like TV you get to see it but, you come here, it’s all ready for you. You get to see all of it. It’s beautiful. This is a beautiful course.”

Tracy has passed this once in a lifetime tradition down to his step son Andrew, and hopes that he will pass it down to his little boy when he gets old enough to appreciate it. He says his three year old would appreciate it as much now, but hopes he will grow to, and hopes to tradition will continue through him. In Augusta, John Barron WALB News 10 Sports