Tifton prevention center talks sexual assault

Ruth's Cottage in Tifton has recently opened its third door of service provision for sexual assault advocacy. (Source:WALB)

April is sexual assault Awareness Month and sexual assault has been all over the media lately with celebrities coming forth and the #MeToo movement.

"It's been our effort in this first year to do a lot of outreach and education to let people know that there are services and we want you to talk about it and we want you to understand and learn about it," said Ruth's Cottage and The Patticake House Executive Director Nancy Bryan.

Ruth's Cottage serves as a domestic violence prevention program.

The program hosts training and outreach and education presentations.

