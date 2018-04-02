Jury selected in Valdosta 2016 murder case, trial to start Tuesday

Austin Stephens and his attorney during jury selection. (Source: WALB)

Jury selection wrapped up on Monday in a Valdosta trial for a 2016 murder.

A jury has been seated and testimony will begin Tuesday as Austin Stephens goes on trial for the murder of Jalon Jackson.

Jackson was killed back in October of 2016.

Monday was a long day of questioning for the pool of people who were initially qualified to be a juror in the trial for Stephens.

The jury pool started out with 42 people and from there the prosecution and defense teams weeded that number down to 12 jurors and two alternates.

Stephens is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a crime and that's what Monday's questions were centered around.

In October of 2016, 20-year-old Jalon Jackson was shot in the face and neck at his home on Toombs Street.

Attorneys asked if any potential juror had been a victim or knew someone who had been a victim of these specific crimes.

They were also asked if and who they knew in law enforcement.

All of the jurors are from Lowndes County but know nothing about the case and are not allowed to speak about or research it.

Court is set to start first thing Tuesday at 9 a.m.

