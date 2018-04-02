Jury selected in Valdosta 2016 murder case, trial to start Tuesday

Just like people, pets could be feeling the effects of spring weather and pollen.More >>
Just like people, pets could be feeling the effects of spring weather and pollen.More >>
After months of planning, the Safe City Coalition is putting their ideas to action.More >>
After months of planning, the Safe City Coalition is putting their ideas to action.More >>
The Albany Police Department needs help identifying three armed robbers.More >>
The Albany Police Department needs help identifying three armed robbers.More >>
April is sexual assault Awareness Month and sexual assault has been all over the media lately with celebrities coming forth and the #MeToo movement.More >>
April is sexual assault Awareness Month and sexual assault has been all over the media lately with celebrities coming forth and the #MeToo movement.More >>
The Tifton City Council is talking about getting more involved in fighting the opioid addiction crisis.More >>
The Tifton City Council is talking about getting more involved in fighting the opioid addiction crisis.More >>