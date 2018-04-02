Tifton declares April as Child Abuse and Prevention Awareness Month

The city of Tifton met on Monday to declare April as child abuse Prevention and Awareness Month. (Source: WALB)

The city of Tifton met on Monday to declare April as child abuse Prevention and Awareness Month.

In the last year, Tifton has seen over 600 cases of child abuse, according to The Patticake House and Ruth's Cottage Executive Director Nancy Bryan.

Bryan said the city has been very proactive its efforts to protect those children.

"We're very interested in educating the community on how they can recognize child abuse and what they can do to prevent it. To do hands-on things, more than just awareness," said Bryan.

Bryan also said that one in four children will be subjected to some kind of child abuse and there are many children who are not being reported.

The Patticake House started back in 2005.

The center plans to hold many events this month focusing on child abuse.

