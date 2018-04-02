Community development week kicks off in Albany

Guests indulged in cake and other snacks during the kick-off event. (Source: WALB)

National community development week has officially kicked off in Albany.

Community development officials held an opening ceremony Monday morning at the micro business center. They'll be hosting a number of activities throughout the week.

On Tuesday, you can sign up for a business plan workshop from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Community Development Block Grant Program and HOME Investment Partnerships help low to moderate income people start and run a business.

"Even if you are not a new business, if you just want some information because things do change and you want to come out and get some information, by all means, give us a call and we'll be happy to have you," said Shirley Ingram, the community development manager for the city of Albany.

Businesses who have been funded by the CDBG program and HOME funds will be showcased at a luncheon on Wednesday.

Then on Friday, the whole community is invited to a celebration at the veteran's amphitheater from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

