Albany ARC celebrates World Autism Awareness Day

The support group meetings help to discuss different coping strategies and mechanisms with open-floor discussions. (Source: Albany ARC)

Every third Thursday of the month, the Albany ARC holds a parent support group at 2200 Stuart Ave. (Source: Albany ARC)

The Albany ARC wants people to know that there is support for families out there who have children with autism. (Source: Albany ARC)

Monday was World Autism Awareness Day and April is Autism Awareness month.

The Albany's Advocacy Resource Center's Adult Day Center celebrated World Autism Day with a mini photo shoot calling it "Autism Acceptance: Light it up Blue."

De Anna Julian with ARC said that over 300 children in Dougherty County and the surrounding area have been diagnosed with autism.

"Anything from advocacy to matching behaviors to resources that are available to the community and just get together and really help each other and develop a camaraderie between families and individuals," said Julian.

To find out more about ARC's programs, visit the Albany ARC website.

