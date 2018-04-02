Thomasville child advocacy center hosts pinwheel ceremony

People in Thomasville are joining together to raise awareness of child abuse. (Source: WALB)

A pinwheel ceremony was held Monday afternoon to kick off April, Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Since its inception seven years ago, the Treehouse Children's Advocacy Center in Thomasville has worked 827 cases, a number they said is far too many.

A big focus on Monday was put on victims who are out there that currently don't have help.

"We're also here to take a stand for those children we don't know about yet. The ones who have not gained the courage to tell. The ones who have not had an adult speak up for them," said The Treehouse Executive Director Jackla Lawson.

The blue pinwheels can be seen at many different businesses throughout Thomasville and Thomas county.

