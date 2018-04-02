Public advocates for McCoy after being denied Dougherty Co. administrator position

Annie Hill has also worked for and with McCoy (Source: WALB)

Supporters of Interim County Administrator Mike McCoy advocated for him at Monday morning's Dougherty County Commission meeting.

Just one week after commissioners voted not to hire McCoy as the permanent administrator, nine supporters told commissioners their admiration and approval of McCoy's work.

"I'm ashamed. Literally ashamed, as an African-American man in this community to see in 2018, the divisiveness," expressed one man who addressed the commission.

"Mr. McCoy was ranked as well-qualified and yet the majority of the commission voted no," shared another person who lives in Dougherty County.

One after another, nine people provided their message to commissioners and the audience about their thoughts on McCoy.

Just last week commissioners voted not to hire McCoy as the permanent Dougherty County administrator in a 4 to 3 vote.

Dougherty County Landfill Administrative Supervisor Annie Hill has worked with and for McCoy for 19 years.

"He's a good man and I would much rather work for someone who knows what the county is all about," said Hill.

Dougherty County Facilities Management Director Heidi Minnick said McCoy has been especially helpful after the tornadoes destroyed parts of the county last year.

"We don't have the money coming in that the city does, especially since the storms. And who better to lead us and help us during budget time?" asked Minnick.

Minnick's worked her way up from being a police dispatcher to the director of facilities management in her nineteen years working for the county.

Now, she wants the same for McCoy.

"Mr. McCoy is a natural leader and very well respected by members of the county. He understands the challenges of the county and different departments face every day," Minnick said to commissioners and the general audience Monday morning.

Now supporters want to see a change amongst commissioners.

"I'm basically hoping the commissioners will come together and bring it back to the table and do a revote," said Hill.

County Commissioner Chairman Christopher Cohilas said a revote is possible. He said he is "actively contemplating placing a revote as an item on the agenda for consideration."

This item could be discussed as early as next Monday.

McCoy had no comment on Monday. His lawyer has informed the Dougherty County commission of his plans to file a lawsuit against them for denying him the administrator job.

WALB also reached out to the four commissioners who voted against McCoy last week. They all declined to speak due to the pending litigation.

