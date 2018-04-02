City of Douglas offers junk drop-off days for residents

The city of Douglas is offering residential Junk Drop-Off days once a month for Douglas citizens to eliminate excess trash.

You can drop off your junk starting April 7, at the City Pole Yard on Pearl Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 12.

The maximum is two drop-off loads.

This is only for households in city limits of Douglas, and proof of Douglas residency is required.

Additional drop-off dates for 2018 are:

May 5

June 2

July 7

August 4

September 1

October 6

November 3

December 1

A larger dumpster will be placed at the City Pole Yard for larger, non-hazardous and electronic items at no cost.

Acceptable items include:

Furniture

Washing machines

Refrigerators

Dryers

Stoves

Microwaves

Televisions

This does not include construction, debris or hazardous chemicals such as:

Paints/ Solvents

Household Cleaners

Pesticides/ Herbicides

Motor Oil

Antifreeze

Batteries

Tires

Construction and debris items should be taken to the Coffee County Landfill located at 1219 Landfill Road off Highway 206 West from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturdays.

There is a charge for dumping items at the landfill.

No one will be available to help unload items.

The city is not responsible for any damages that may occur during unloading.

For more information, please call (912) 384-3302 or dial 311.

