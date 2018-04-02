City of Douglas offers junk drop-off days for residents

The city of Douglas is offering residential Junk Drop- Off days once a month to Douglas citizens to eliminate excess trash.More >>
Officials in Thomasville are searching for a man after an afternoon shooting Saturday. According to our partners at the Thomasville Times-Enterprise, someone was shot near the intersection at Horrix and Parnell Streets Saturday afternoon.More >>
A Thomasville woman has been arrested after her husband told police she fired shots at him during a domestic incident.More >>
The National Grits Festival is returning to Downtown Warwick on April 14.More >>
Thomasville Police have taken warrants out for Dejanee Thompson, the girlfriend of a man wanted in connection to a recent shooting last Wednesday.More >>
