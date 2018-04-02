Girlfriend of Thomasville shooting suspect wanted

Thomasville Police have taken warrants out for Dejanee Thompson, the girlfriend of a man wanted in connection to a recent shooting last Wednesday.

The 24-year-old will face two counts of harboring a fugitive, for transporting them to Jacksonville, Florida.

She is the girlfriend of Jarobby Jackson.

Jackson and Desmond Swain were wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting at the corner of Fern and Wright Street.

Incident reports detail bystanders lying on the ground after a Grey Chevy Impala drove by with someone firing a shotgun out the window.

The victim in this case was not injured, but it was a near miss.

Swain and Jackson were last seen in Jax driving in a blue Honda Accord.

A reward is active for any information leading to an arrest.

