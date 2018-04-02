Meigs robbery under investigation

Aden's Mini Market Gas Station on East Depot Street was held up (Source: Google Maps)

Thomas County deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday night in Meigs.

Investigators said the incident took place at the Aden's Mini Market Gas Station on East Depot Street in Meigs around 10:00 p.m.

According to Investigators, the suspect assaulted the clerk after jumping over the counter.

Right now its unsure how much cash they were able to get away with.

Investigators said the man was tall, slender and covered from head to toe in all black clothing.

Officials ask anyone with information to call the Thomas County Sheriff's Office.

