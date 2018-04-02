Illegal dumping concerns continue in Albany

Samuel Sneed Jr. is on the KABD board. He said he is tired of seeing illegal dumpings around town. (Source: WALB)

One group of community members is continuing its efforts to keep the city of Albany free of trash, but with illegal dumping happening on a weekly basis, its struggling to keep up.

MORE DOUGHERTY CO. ILLEGAL DUMPING ISSUES:

+Code enforcement issues warning for illegal dumping

+New signs posted on dumpsters warn of illegal dumping

+One year later, did blocking Silica Drive stop illegal dumping?

"You've got couches, furniture, sofas, appliances," explained Samuel Sneed Jr., an East Albany pastor and Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful (KADB) board member.

Sneed said street corners and alleyways are becoming home to litter and vegetation in many parts of Albany.

"How we look as a community is a reflection on every one of us," said KADB Executive Director Judy Bowles.

On Monday, members of KADB, code enforcement and commissioner Jon Howard traveled to areas of town to add up all of the debris.

"Some of it's laziness, some of it's lack of information, some is bad information and some of it is just maybe they got someone to move something for them and that person didn't carry it all the way to the landfill but took the shortcut," explained Sneed.

A pile of trash, including an old mattress, could be seen across from Turner Elementary School on Monday. It is the result of misplaced trash that the landowners should have picked up. But in Elva Alley, just behind Albany Middle School, officers said they find illegal dumping happening on a weekly basis.

"It costs every single taxpayer because we have to stop a crew that has a job to do somewhere else and we have to pull them to an illegal dump site," explained Bowles.

Even tree scraps are illegal.

KADB officials believe several stumps and tree scrips were placed in the alley by a commercial service.

"The tree stump itself is as big as the hood of your car," explained Bowles.

And a TV left in the middle of the alley is hazardous, with more than four pounds of lead and mercury.

Officials said it's upsetting to continue to see illegal dumping like this. They are asking for the public's help to catch the perpetrators.

"We've all got these iPhones. Just get us a picture," explained Bowles.

If caught dumping illegally, you can face up to a $1,000 fine.

If you do have appliances and unwanted yard debris but you can't get to the landfill, leaders suggest you hang onto it for a few weeks. There is a 'Stash the Trash' event scheduled in a few weeks to help you get rid of unwanted appliances and old tires.

It will be on April 16 through the 21.

All you have to do is put those unwanted items on the side of the road. The city of Albany will pick it up, free of charge.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.