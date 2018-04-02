Celebrate Georgia's favorite breakfast at the Grits festival in Warwick

Georgia's favorite breakfast festival is back.

The National Grits Festival is returning to Downtown Warwick on April 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The festival starts off with breakfast and ends with a concert featuring country musician Matt Johnson.

Free admission, parking, contest entry, and transportation from the Lions Club will be provided all morning.

Several family activities will be held including all-day entertainment, vendors, and chances to win hundreds of dollars in contest prizes.

Here's the schedule:

7:30 to 9 a.m.: Breakfast at the Lions Club's kitchen (Hwy 313 to Schoolhouse Rd) *$5 donation*

8 a.m.: 5k Run starting at Lions Club *$25 entry fee*

9 a.m.: Downtown festivities begin

9 to 10 a.m.: Turn in grits dishes for the cook-off. No entry fee. (Warwick Community Center) *$250 1st place, $150 2nd place, $75 3rd place*

9:30 a.m.: Performance by Worth Co. Primary School and Worth Co. Elementary School

10 a.m.: Grits Cook-off Taster's Choice Competition. *Tickets will be sold for $1 each at the Community Center*

10:30 a.m.: Grits Eating Contest at the Gazebo

11 a.m.: A musical performance from Mr. Jeff Davis and his gospel band

12 p.m.: Midday Ceremony at the Gazebo (includes the announcement of cook-off winner and parade)

1 p.m.: Corn Shelling Contest at the Gazebo *cash prizes*

2 p.m.: The Girts Pit (Sign up at the Pit) *hundreds of dollars in cash prizes*

2 p.m.: Performance by country musician Matt Johnson

To sign up for the Grits Festival 5k run, you can register here.

