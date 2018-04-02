Police: Wife charged after shooting at husband during domestic incident

The house pictured is not the house the incident occurred. (Source: WALB)

A Thomasville woman has been arrested after her husband told police she fired shots at him during a domestic incident.

The Thomasville Police responded to a domestic call with possible shots fired at a home in the 700 block of Cassidy Road Monday morning.

When they arrived, a man told police his wife, Josette Voiner, shot at him when they were having a fight.

"Basically anytime there is a domestic altercation and guns are pulled, shots are fired. It is very dangerous to everyone in the house, the person firing the shots, and the person being fired at," said Eric Hampton, TPD Assistant Chief.

Voiner has been charged with simple assault.

Police were called to the same residence over the weekend for a domestic dispute.

