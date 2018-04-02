Baconton Charter School alum begins Air Force career

U.S. Air Force Airman Jaxon K. Beaty graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Beaty is the son of Bobbie Bennett of Moultrie, Ga., and Kyle and Tami Beaty of Albany, and grandson of Bobby Beaty and Treva Farmer of Moultrie.

He is a 2018 graduate of the Baconton Community Charter School.

