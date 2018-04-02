Part of Gaissert Road closes Monday

Starting Monday, April 2, the southern section of Gaissert Road from Landfill Road to Spring Flats Road will be closed for repair for as long as 45 days.

Jeremy W. Brown, Project Engineer for Dougherty County Public Works, said the Dougherty County Public Works Department will be overseeing the reconstruction of multiple sections of Gaissert Road between Landfill Road and Spring Flats Road.

Residents will need to use Spring Flats Road for access to the southern section of Gaissert Road, and use Fleming Road for access to the northern section.

Motorists are advised to use the detour, be alert to changing driving conditions, and expect delays.

Brown said they apologize in advance for any inconveniences this may cause.

