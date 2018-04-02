Dougherty Co. police search for robbery suspect

If you recognize this man call Crime STOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS. (Source: DCP)

Police are looking for this man who was seen robbing a convenience store. (Source: DCP)

Police responded to an early morning robbery at a Dougherty County convenience store and now they are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.

The Fast Lane in the 3000 block of Sylvester Road was robbed just before 5:30 Monday morning.

Officers describe the suspect as an older black male wearing a gray hoodie with white writing and is about 5' 6" tall.

Police said the suspect came into the store, pushed the clerk behind the counter to a back room where he grabbed cash.

Officers said the suspect then ran down Sylvester Road towards Albany.

As police work to identify the suspect, they also want to warn store owners to be careful about what time of day you count your cash.

"It's best to have a drop box to be able to drop your cash throughout the night or the day and then you have certain times where it is more convenient and less likely to have an incident like this occur when you should then process that money," explained DCP Captain Tom Jackson.

If you know anything about this robbery, you're asked to call DCP at (229) 430-6600 or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

