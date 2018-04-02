Dougherty Co. Police respond to early morning robbery - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty Co. Police respond to early morning robbery

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Police responded to an early morning robbery at a Dougherty County convenience store.

The Fast Lane in the 3000 block of Sylvester Road was robbed just before 5:30 Monday morning.

Officers describe the suspect as an older black male wearing a gray hoodie with white writing and about 5' 6" tall.

Police said the suspect came into the store and went behind the counter, pushed the clerk down, and grabbed some money.

Officers said the suspect then ran down Sylvester Road towards Albany.

If you know anything about this robbery, you're asked to call DCP at 229-430-6600 or CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Victim of fatal Vienna nightclub identified

    Victim of fatal Vienna nightclub identified

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:39 AM EDT2018-04-02 14:39:22 GMT
    Dooly County Sheriff on the scene (Source: WALB)Dooly County Sheriff on the scene (Source: WALB)

    It happened at Klub Money on Mitchell Street sometime after 2 a.m. Sunday.

    More >>

    It happened at Klub Money on Mitchell Street sometime after 2 a.m. Sunday.

    More >>

  • Part of Gaissert Road closes Monday

    Part of Gaissert Road closes Monday

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:35 AM EDT2018-04-02 12:35:00 GMT
    New asphalt on Gaissert Road (Source: WALB)New asphalt on Gaissert Road (Source: WALB)
    New asphalt on Gaissert Road (Source: WALB)New asphalt on Gaissert Road (Source: WALB)

    Starting Monday, April 2, 2018  The southern section of Gaissert Road from Landfill Road to Springflats Road will be closed for repair for as long as 45 days.

    More >>

    Starting Monday, April 2, 2018  The southern section of Gaissert Road from Landfill Road to Springflats Road will be closed for repair for as long as 45 days.

    More >>

  • Dougherty Co. Police respond to early morning robbery

    Dougherty Co. Police respond to early morning robbery

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:37 AM EDT2018-04-02 11:37:36 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Police are currently on the scene of an early morning robbery at a Dougherty County convenience store.

    More >>

    Police are currently on the scene of an early morning robbery at a Dougherty County convenience store.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly