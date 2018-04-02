Dougherty Co. Police respond to early morning robbery

Police responded to an early morning robbery at a Dougherty County convenience store.

The Fast Lane in the 3000 block of Sylvester Road was robbed just before 5:30 Monday morning.

Officers describe the suspect as an older black male wearing a gray hoodie with white writing and about 5' 6" tall.

Police said the suspect came into the store and went behind the counter, pushed the clerk down, and grabbed some money.

Officers said the suspect then ran down Sylvester Road towards Albany.

If you know anything about this robbery, you're asked to call DCP at 229-430-6600 or CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS.

