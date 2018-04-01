Easter education on eggs at Flint RiverQuarium - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Easter education on eggs at Flint RiverQuarium

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
The Flint RiverQuarium held a Discovery Day on eggs on Easter Sunday. (Source: WALB)
Children and their parents were able to learn about animals who lay eggs. (Source: WALB)
Stations were sat up across the museum for Easter Sunday. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Children in Albany continued their Easter holiday learning about animals that lay eggs. 

The Flint RiverQuarium hosted an Easter-themed Discovery Day.

Families went through stations teaching about different animals including cuttlefish, alligators and snapping turtles.

Then the kids did egg-themed arts and crafts.

"People think about eggs and stuff on Easter so I thought it was a great opportunity to show a different side to you know more than plastic eggs. Eggs represent, you know, real live animals and animals are apart of our ecosystem," said Kostner Guyton, Guest Interpreter at Flint RiverQuarium. 

The next Discovery Day will be on the third Sunday of this month also featuring eggs.

