Decatur Co. Fire Dept. mourns loss of fireman

Decatur Co. Fire Dept. mourns loss of fireman

DECATUR CO., GA (WALB) -

Firefighters in Decatur County are grieving over the loss of one of their own. 

Adam Taylor, 30, died Friday night. 

Decatur County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Van Eakin said Taylor left work early after saying he did not feel well. 

Less than an hour later, first responders got a medical call for Taylor.

They performed CPR, but Taylor passed away.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will do an autopsy Monday to find out Taylor's cause of death. 

Other fire departments have posted tributes on Facebook. 

Funeral arrangements for Taylor have not been finalized at this time. 

  

