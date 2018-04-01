Albany pastor retires after 15 years Easter Sunday

Emma Roddy has been a member of Bible Way since 1989. (Source: WALB)

An Albany Church Pastor concluded his Easter service, by thanking his congregation for "a great 15 years."

Pastor Sammie Pringle of Bible Way Baptist Church retired this weekend, giving his final sermon as a pastor Sunday.

"He's a man that respects everyone," said Emma Roddy, who has been a member of the church since 1989.

"I mean he just has been the best to lead our church," said Roddy.

Pastor Sammie Pringle looked onto his congregation for his last time Sunday, as pastor.

"We will miss him, but in spite of it all, we know when it's time to retire from something, and we have to respect that," said Roddy.

She says in the former Pastors time here, she witnessed a great man take on not only the church but the community.

"He came on board full force with leadership and great ideas," said Roddy.

Pringle has worked for Albany State University for 7 years and worked with several organizations throughout the community.

He retired from the Air Force and the Dougherty County School System as an administrator.

He said working with members of Bible Way and being apart of his church, will always be a lasting memory.

"I was called into ministry late in life, but once I was called I just knew that I was supposed to preach I wanted to preach, and this gave me that opportunity to do that," said Pringle.

His support system made his pulpit even more memorable.

"We have some great men and women of God, who love the lord, and who love us," said Pringle.

Even with no family in the area, Pastor Pringle said his church family was always there.

When asked what he plans to do next.

"You'll have to ask my wife because it'll be a "honey do" list from now on."

Pringle said he will continue to preach at the church if asked.

In his retirement, he plans to spend more time with his family.

