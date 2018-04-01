Baconton church celebrates Easter with crucifixion re-enactment

New Salem Baptist Church is located in Baconton. (Source: WALB)

New Salem Baptist Church in Baconton re-enacted the crucifixion of Jesus Christ for the Easter Service. (Source: WALB)

Many Christians in South Georgia are marking the Easter holiday Sunday as the day the Christian faith celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Crucifixion reenactment at New Salem Baptist Church pic.twitter.com/tZWiJnohUh — Marilyn Parker WALB News 10 (@MarilynWALB) April 1, 2018

This is the church's second year doing the reenactment.

Members of the church are selected to portray the role of Jesus and other characters from the Bible.

Pastor Craig Moore said this service can change the lives of those acting and watching.

"Some would be in meditation, some would be reflective, others maybe tearful, others are hopeful, so just being mindful of all of that with the reenactment having that kind of impact," said Moore. "Maybe by seeing the story come to live, it would save souls."

Church members recreated the tomb Jesus was buried in.

The reenactment lasted the entire service. The serviced ended with Jesus rising.

