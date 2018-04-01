Victim of fatal Vienna nightclub identified

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the victim of a fatal shooting at a nightclub over the weekend.

Freddie James McKenzie, Jr., 25, died after being shot outside of Klub Money on Mitchell Street.

It happened sometime after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The GBI responded to the shooting at around 3:30 after being requested by the Dooly County Sheriff's Office.

Ricketson said there were a lot of bullet casings on the ground at the scene, including casings from multiple caliber weapons.

Witnesses told officials that several people were in the parking lot before the shooting happened.

Agents said a dispute that started inside the club spilled into the parking lot and eventually spread roughly a block and a half down the road.

Officials spent most of the day at the club, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

An autopsy will be done in the Macon GBI Crime Lab at the start of next week.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office.

Community reaction

The GBI and Dooly County Sheriff's Office said the crime scene is complicated and they're working hard to find answers for the community.

"Well last night was the first time anything ever happened like this, I mean it basically be pretty quiet over this way," said Willie Robinson, a community resident.

Robinson's family has owned a house in Vienna for over 60 years.

The house sits right across the street from Klub Money where dozens of shots rang out early Sunday morning.

"I heard some shots pow pow pow, and I went to a window and looked out here and people were walking around talking normal, so I said well ain't nothing going on out there," said Robinson.

Robinson said he didn't know it was real until he woke up Sunday morning and saw the active scene just inches away from his home.

"When I heard what happened you know I felt really bad about it. They said it was a young boy got killed. I hate to see anybody get killed, especially young people," said Robinson. "Normally this is a nice neighborhood. Safe, quiet, friendly people around here."

The GBI said more than 50 bullets were fired from what they believe came from five different weapons and multiple people.

Those bullets hit a couple cars and even a house.

As for Robinson, he and his neighbors hope all the people involved will come forward so the community can rest again.

"If anybody knows what caused it, I think they need to come forward because somebody got killed behind it," said Robinson.

Agents said they've identified people from surrounding counties who were at the club and have been conducting interviews.

