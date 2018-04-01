1 dead after shooting outside Vienna nightclub

A man has died following an early morning shooting in Vienna.

It happened at Klub Money on Mitchell Street sometime after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the shooting at around 3:30 after being requested by the Dooly County Sheriff's Office.

Special Agent in Charge JT Ricketson said the victim of the shooting was a 25-year-old black man.

Ricketson said there were a lot of bullet casings on the ground at the scene, including casings from multiple caliber weapons.

Witnesses told officials that several people were in the parking lot before the shooting happened.

At this time, it isn't clear what lead to the shooting, or who fired the fatal shot.

Officials have been at the club for most of the day, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

An autopsy will be done in the Macon GBI Crime Lab at the start of next week.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office.

