1 dead after shooting outside Vienna nightclub

Firefighters in Decatur County are grieving over the loss of one of their own.More >>
Firefighters in Decatur County are grieving over the loss of one of their own.More >>
An Albany Church Pastor concluded his Easter service, by thanking his congregation for "a great 15 years." Pastor Sammie Pringle of Bible Way Baptist Church retired this weekend, giving his final sermon as a pastor Sunday.More >>
An Albany Church Pastor concluded his Easter service, by thanking his congregation for "a great 15 years." Pastor Sammie Pringle of Bible Way Baptist Church retired this weekend, giving his final sermon as a pastor Sunday.More >>
Many Christians in South Georgia are marking the Easter holiday Sunday as the day the Christian faith celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. New Salem Baptist Church in Baconton re-enacted the crucifixion of Jesus Christ for the Easter Service.More >>
Many Christians in South Georgia are marking the Easter holiday Sunday as the day the Christian faith celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. New Salem Baptist Church in Baconton re-enacted the crucifixion of Jesus Christ for the Easter Service.More >>
It happened at Klub Money on Mitchell Street sometime after 2 a.m. Sunday.More >>
It happened at Klub Money on Mitchell Street sometime after 2 a.m. Sunday.More >>
A Moultrie woman has a home to call her own after a dedication from the Flint River Habitat for Humanity earlier this week.More >>
A Moultrie woman has a home to call her own after a dedication from the Flint River Habitat for Humanity earlier this week.More >>